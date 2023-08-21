Video
JP-led by Raushan, a polls-oriented party, believes in democracy, says Moshi

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The Jatiya Party (JP) is an election-oriented political party and believes in democracy. The party led by its Chief Patron Raushan Ershad, also leader of the opposition, will participate in the upcoming national election to continue the Constitutional activities, said Raushan's political secretary Golam Mosih, also member secretary of the party's central council preparation committee and former ambassador.

While addressing the meeting of party's central council preparation committee at its Gulshan office in Dhaka on Sunday, Golam Mosih made the remark, according to a JP press release issued on the day.

It said that party's former secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga, also chief whip of the opposition, party joint secretary general Rahgir Almahe Ershad (Saad Ershad), joint convener Delwar Hossain, Golam Sarwar Milon, Rafiqul Haque Sabuj, MA Gofran, and Mamunur Rashid also spoke the meeting.

Regarding the unity in the party, Mosih said that the party doesn't have division or disunity. Rather, it has competition for leadership. A big political party may have that competition.

He urged all roots level leaders and activists to organize the party in the field levels before the election.



