Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Jubo League leader, among 3 to die, for killing man, his nephew in Faridpur

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Court Correspondent


A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced three people, including a Jubo League leader, to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing a man and his nephew in Faridpur.

Nearly four years ago,  Roushan Ali, 52, and his nephew Mirazul Islam alias Tuhin, 25, were killed in a clash at Kaichal village in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur.
Judge Jesmin Ara Begum of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of four accused.
 
Besides those four were given different terms in jail while rest six were acquitted as the court did not find their involvement.

The death row convicts are Hanif Miah alias Hridoy, a Jubo League central committee member, his brother Enamul Hasan Miah and Kayum Miah.

The lifers are Awal Mollah and Rezaul Matubbar.

Of them, Awal is now on bail and three are in jail. The remaining 11 are absconding since the case was filed against them.  So far 36 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case, testified in the court.

The case statement is that on August 10 of 2019 two groups -- one led by Kabir Hossain alias Sandu Miah, Kaichal union parishad chairman, and another led by Jubo League leader Hanif Miah, clashed at Kaichal village, leaving at least 15 activists of both groups injured.

Of the injured, Roushan and Tuhin died of their injuries while they were being taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. The deceased were the followers of UP chairman Sandu.

Following the incident, a case was filed with Nagarkanda Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, Police Bureau of Investigation pressed charges against 15 people, Hanif Miah on July 22 of 2020. The case was first transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 and then to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 for its speedy disposal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JP-led by Raushan, a polls-oriented party, believes in democracy, says Moshi
Jubo League leader, among 3 to die, for killing man, his nephew in Faridpur
Sending prisoners abroad for treatment unheard of: FM
6 arrested Chhatra Dal men obtained weapons on orders of BNP leaders, says police
9,841 pass 43rd BCS written examination  
PM to open compensation scheme for road accident victims Oct 22: Quader
USAID’s new mission Director Aeschliman arrives in Dhaka
CWASA’s BJWSP likely to go into operation in December


Latest News
Nine more dengue patients die, 2,134 hospitalised in a day
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft