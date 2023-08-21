Jubo League leader, among 3 to die, for killing man, his nephew in Faridpur





A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced three people, including a Jubo League leader, to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing a man and his nephew in Faridpur.



Nearly four years ago, Roushan Ali, 52, and his nephew Mirazul Islam alias Tuhin, 25, were killed in a clash at Kaichal village in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur.





Besides those four were given different terms in jail while rest six were acquitted as the court did not find their involvement.



The death row convicts are Hanif Miah alias Hridoy, a Jubo League central committee member, his brother Enamul Hasan Miah and Kayum Miah.



The lifers are Awal Mollah and Rezaul Matubbar.



Of them, Awal is now on bail and three are in jail. The remaining 11 are absconding since the case was filed against them. So far 36 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case, testified in the court.



The case statement is that on August 10 of 2019 two groups -- one led by Kabir Hossain alias Sandu Miah, Kaichal union parishad chairman, and another led by Jubo League leader Hanif Miah, clashed at Kaichal village, leaving at least 15 activists of both groups injured.



Of the injured, Roushan and Tuhin died of their injuries while they were being taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. The deceased were the followers of UP chairman Sandu.



Following the incident, a case was filed with Nagarkanda Police Station in this regard.



After an investigation, Police Bureau of Investigation pressed charges against 15 people, Hanif Miah on July 22 of 2020. The case was first transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 and then to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 for its speedy disposal.



