Sending prisoners abroad for treatment unheard of: FM

He made this remarks when a reporter raised BNP's demand for Khaleda's treatment abroad.



"The best treatment possible is being provided to her here," Momen said at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir recently said Khaleda Zia's doctors have advised that she should be sent abroad immediately for treatment at an advanced hospital.

