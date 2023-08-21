Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

6 arrested Chhatra Dal men obtained weapons on orders of BNP leaders, says police

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent


The six Chhatra Dal leaders arrested in Dhaka obtained weapons from two districts on the instructions of high-ups in the BNP and its student front, according to the detectives.

The men were arrested during a raid on a house in Lalbagh on Saturday, said Joint Commissioner Khondoker Nurunnabi of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The Detective Branch (DB) of police has admitted arresting a total of 18 BNP activists including six missing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders who were picked up from Lalbagh in the capital on Saturday.

Among them, 12 persons including former BNP MP Salahuddin Ahmed's son Tanvir Ahmed Robin were arrested from Nightingale crossing and surroundings of BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday night.

Addressing a press conference at about 11:30am on Sunday, the DB said three arms were seized from the arrested former and present JCD leaders. "They were collecting arms at the directive of BNP central leaders ahead of the upcoming general elections."

However, except BNP's Dhaka City South acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin, the DB didn't disclose the names of rest 11 others arrested on Saturday night. Two cases were filed against the arrested persons under the Arms Act and Special Powers Act.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Dhaka University JCD's senior joint general secretary Mominul Huq Jishan went missing after he came out of his Azimpur residence. Having failed to find Jishan over phone, several JCD leaders went to Mominul's house. When they reached Mominul's house premises at Azimpur, members of a law enforcing agency in plainclothes picked them up from there.

 They were JCD central assistant general secretary Shahadat Hossain, DU JCD vice-president Md Hasanur Rahman, joint general secretary Abdullah Al Riad, DU F Rahman Hall unit's joint general secretary Shariful Islam and Jahangirnagar University JCD's former joint general secretary Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar.

Addressing a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday, DB's joint commissioner Khondaker Nurunnabi said three arms were seized from the six arrested persons. Two arms were collected from Pabna, while another from Teknaf. The DB official claimed that they learnt after interrogating the arrested persons that "they collected the arms to destabilise the country through violence and subversive acts centring the next general elections." "They planned to collect arms at the directives of BNP central leaders. The DB also learnt from who they had collected the arms contacting over social media. Efforts are on to arrest them."

Asked why steps are not taken against the ruling Awami League activists who brandish arms at different processions and meetings, and if the DB was going to take any measures against them, the DB official avoided an answer.

 "The arrested said the high command of the BNP and its student wing's units at Dhaka University and other private universities were planning to bolster the party's protest movement," said Nurunnabi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JP-led by Raushan, a polls-oriented party, believes in democracy, says Moshi
Jubo League leader, among 3 to die, for killing man, his nephew in Faridpur
Sending prisoners abroad for treatment unheard of: FM
6 arrested Chhatra Dal men obtained weapons on orders of BNP leaders, says police
9,841 pass 43rd BCS written examination  
PM to open compensation scheme for road accident victims Oct 22: Quader
USAID’s new mission Director Aeschliman arrives in Dhaka
CWASA’s BJWSP likely to go into operation in December


Latest News
Nine more dengue patients die, 2,134 hospitalised in a day
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft