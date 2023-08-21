9,841 pass 43rd BCS written examination  







The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday published the results on its website www.bpsc.gov.bd.



The written examinations of the 43rd BCS compulsory subjects were held between July 24 and August 4,2022.

On October 29, 2021, the PSC took the preliminary examination of the BCS in eight divisional cities of the country- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.



In the results, published on January 20,2022, 15,229 candidates passed the preliminary test out of total 3,21,950 aspirants. The preliminary qualified aspirants appeared for the written test.



As many as 4,35,190 job seekers applied to attend the BCS preliminary test in 2021.



According to a BPSC circular, the government will recruit some 1,814 officers in different cadres from the 43rd BCS.



Of them, 300 officers will be recruited in admin cadre, 11 in police, 25 in foreign service cadre, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in the cooperatives cadre.

