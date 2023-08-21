Video
PM to open compensation scheme for road accident victims Oct 22: Quader

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate a compensation programme on October 22 for those killed and injured in road accidents.

"Each family of those killed in road accidents will get Taka five lakh as compensation, while each person who lost limbs will get compensation of Taka three lakh," he told a press conference at the Secretariat here on Sunday morning.

Talking about the inauguration of various mega projects, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metrorail on October 20. "On this occasion, a citizen rally will be held at the old trade fair ground at 3 pm," he added.

On October 22, the road transport and bridges minister said, the premier will open 140 bridges simultaneously virtually connecting from the newly constructed Sarak Bhaban in Tejgaon, and she will also launch the Vehicle Inspection Centre on the same day.

Informing that the ground-breaking activities of MRT Line-5 Northern Route will be inaugurated on September 16, he said, a citizen rally will be held in Savar on this occasion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate on October 28 the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel constructed in Chattogram, Quader said, adding that on this day, the premier will address a rally in Anwara of Chattogram. He said the Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Airport to Farmgate will be inaugurated on September 2, while a rally will be held at the old trade fair ground in the capital on this occasion.

Responding to a question, the AL general secretary said the big countries of the world have headache only over Bangladesh, while elections will be held in 20 to 22 countries this year but they do not talk about these countries.

Claiming that the United States of America has no headache over the demands BNP is voicing, he said, adding the European Union and India also did not say anything in this regard.    �BSS


