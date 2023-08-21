Video
USAID’s new mission Director Aeschliman arrives in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The new mission director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Bangladesh Reed Aeschliman arrived in Dhaka, the US Embassy said on Sunday.

He joined the US Mission in Bangladesh as a senior leader with immense knowledge of the South Asia region, the embassy said.

"He is committed to strengthening relations with Bangladesh as a key strategic partner in major development initiatives, including food security, economic growth, climate change, health, democracy, human rights, and governance," US Embassy said.

"I am excited to be in Dhaka and look forward to deepening our strong partnership with the people of Bangladesh to achieve the shared goal of helping this nation become an upper middle-income country by 2031," Aeschliman was quoted as saying.
Reed Aeschliman is a career diplomat of the US  Senior Foreign Service.

Prior to his assignment as Mission Director to Bangladesh, Aeschliman served as US Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand.  
He  practiced law as assistant law director for the city of Akron, Ohio, and private practice in Columbus, Ohio, engaging in international legal consulting assignments in Southeast Asia and China.

He was USAID Mission Director in Pakistan from 2022-2023, in Sri Lanka and Maldives from 2018-2022, and has also served in leadership positions in the Philippines and Pacific Islands, as well as Afghanistan, Cambodia, and India.



