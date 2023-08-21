Video
CWASA’s BJWSP likely to go into operation in December

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: The Bhandaljhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) of Chattogram WASA (CWASA) is expected to go into operation at the end of this year.

Over 90 per cent works of the 60-million litre capacity project has been completed, said CWASA Executive Engineer and Project Director Mahbub Alam.

The project, scheduled to be completed in December, but the deadline for completion has been extended till June 2024.

The production capacity of CWASA will increase to 560 million litres per day after completion of the Bhandaljhuri water Supply Project, said the project director.

The government allocated Tk 349 crore for the in fiscal 2023-24.

CWASA now produces 500 million litre of water per Day.

The Bhandal Jhuri Project includes, transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.

The  project includes  60-km water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, to generate 60 million litre of water daily.  

On completion, the project will meet 75 per cent water needs of  Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas.

The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project on  January 5, 2016.

Korean Exim Bank is providing  soft loan for the project.

The main objectives of the project includes: supplying  safe water for domestic and non-domestic consumers and improve the livelihood of the beneficiaries.

The initial funding from Korea for the  project was $97 million which  increased  to $137 million.

South Korea provided the credit with 0.01 per cent interest and 40 years' maturity including a grace period of 15 years.
CWASA gave  78,542 residential connections and 7,767 commercial connections.


