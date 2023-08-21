

BGB DG Maj Gen Nazmul pays tributes to Bangabandhu



After laying the wreath, the BGB chief stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.



Later, he offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members who were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975.

He also prayed for good health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, who escaped the planned assassination with her sister Sheikh Rehana as they were staying in Germany then.



Later, Maj Gen Nazmul Hasan also signed the visitor's book at the mausoleum.



High officials of the Border Guard Bangladesh accompanied him during the time, said a press release issued by the BGB.



