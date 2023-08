CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: Anunidentified woman was crushed under the wheels of a running train at Bhatiari Rail Station in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Sunday.



Salauddin Al Noman, sub-inspector of Chattogram Railway Police Station, said local people found the body of the unidentified woman at the north side of the railway station around 8:30 am and informed railway police. �UNB