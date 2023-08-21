Video
RAB arrests convicted militant from city’s Mohammadpur

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami from Mohammadpur area of the capital during a drive on Saturday night.

The arrested was Md Rasel Rony alias Talukder Shamim, 40, is the son of Shah Alam Talukder, a resident of Haziganj Thana area in Chandpur district.

"A team of the RAB-2 arrested him after a search operation was conducted in Dhaka Udyan area in Mohammadpur around 9pm on Saturday," RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (media) ASP Shihab Karim said on Sunday.

"Rony is an active member and a leader of the banned militant outfit. He was accused of arson and terrorism in a case file with Haziganj Thana on 2014.  After getting bail, he went into hiding," he added.

RAB-2 sources said that the arrestee was sentenced to five years of imprisonment and was fined Taka 5,000. Multiple cases were lodged against him at different police stations in Chandpur.    �BSS

"He has been handed over to the Haziganj Thana Police," the RAB-2 official added. BSS


