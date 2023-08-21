DMP arrests 48 for selling, drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids has arrested a total of 48 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.



The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of August 19 to 6:00am on Sunday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. �BSS



