3 KMCH doctors missing since Friday







Dr Luis, Dr Tisha and Dr Sharmistha are missing since last Friday, confirmed Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam, president of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad's (SWACHIP) district unit.



On August 19, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the district unit SWACHIP's organising secretary and owner of 'Three Doctors' coaching centre, Dr Yunus Khan Tarim, for his alleged involvement with the medical admission exam question leak and took him to Dhaka.

It is being assumed that the missing physicians were involved with the question leak racket. �UNB



KHULNA, Aug 20: Three doctors of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) have been missing for the last two days.Dr Luis, Dr Tisha and Dr Sharmistha are missing since last Friday, confirmed Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam, president of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad's (SWACHIP) district unit.On August 19, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the district unit SWACHIP's organising secretary and owner of 'Three Doctors' coaching centre, Dr Yunus Khan Tarim, for his alleged involvement with the medical admission exam question leak and took him to Dhaka.It is being assumed that the missing physicians were involved with the question leak racket. �UNB