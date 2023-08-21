Video
Monday, 21 August, 2023
City News

13 new Covid-19 patients hospitalised

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,045,159, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate stands at 1.16 per cent as 1,125 samples were tested during this period.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     �UNB


