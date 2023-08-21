2 held with 10,000 pieces of Yaba in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, August 20, 2023 (BSS) - Chattogram Metropolitan police in a drive arrested two drug traders with 10,000 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from the city's Bridge Ghata area under Kotwali police station early on Sunday.The arrested drug traders are Monir Hossain, 36, hailed from Dhaka and Shahin Sarker, 35, hailed from Gaibanda district.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kotwali police station detained them from the aforesaid area and recovered 10,000 pieces of Yaba tablets after searching their bodies at around 6 am. Police also seized a motorcycle used for drug trading.A case was filed with Kotwali police station. The detained persons were sent to jail. �BSS