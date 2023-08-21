Video
Anti-Aedes drive: DSCC fines 9 establishment Tk 1.03 lakh

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fined 9 establishments a total of Tk 1.03 lakh for finding larvae of Aedes mosquitoes, the dengue vector, on Sunday.

DSCC conducted seven mobile courts to eliminate breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes in Central Road, Naba Roy Basak Lane, Tati Bazar, Wari, Rankin Street, Pear Ali Gali, Kadam Ali Road, Manda, Signboard, Demra, Sontek, Sheikhdi, South Kajla, Rayerbagh and Kadamtali areas of the corporation.

During the drive, people associated with nine houses and under-construction buildings were fined Tk 1.03 lakh as the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes were found.

A total of 355 houses and establishments were inspected in today's drive.

Bangladesh has recorded 466 dengue deaths this year, the highest on record. At the same time, the country has seen over 90,000 dengue cases since the beginning of the year.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.     �UNB


