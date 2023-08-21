Drug peddler held with 1.6kg heroin in Rajshahi







The arrested was identified as Imran Ali, 33, son of late Abdur Razzaque of Ramaigachhi village in Natore Sadar Upazila, the RAB sources said here on Sudnay noon.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in a Rajshahi-bound passengers' bus at Daingpara crossing under Godagari Upazila in the district around 10:30pm and nabbed him. The team recovered the contraband heroin from his possession.

The man along with the seized goods was handed over to the police after recording a case with Godagari Police Station in this connection. �BSS



RAJSHAHI, Aug 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged top-listed drug peddler with 1.6 kilograms of heroin from a bus in the district last night.The arrested was identified as Imran Ali, 33, son of late Abdur Razzaque of Ramaigachhi village in Natore Sadar Upazila, the RAB sources said here on Sudnay noon.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in a Rajshahi-bound passengers' bus at Daingpara crossing under Godagari Upazila in the district around 10:30pm and nabbed him. The team recovered the contraband heroin from his possession.The man along with the seized goods was handed over to the police after recording a case with Godagari Police Station in this connection. �BSS