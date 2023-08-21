Poor quality of TV programmes







We have been observing the mushroom growth of electronic media in Bangladesh for a couple of years. Many TV channels have been launched. Most channels put emphasis mostly on news. But other programmes maintain too poor standard to attract the audience.



Unfortunately they attract many sponsors for their degraded programmes. We hardly find educational programmes for children. Programmes, based on social movement and public awareness, are also very rare. Besides, advertisement has become a bother for the viewers. It is almost impossible to follow a programme because of a long-duration advertisement.

It is a matter of great concern that different Indian channels are putting a great impact on our people's mindset, especially women and children. They waste their valuable time by watching those. The programmes are being telecast based on their own culture, which have negative implications on our culture. Now what should we do? Mustn't we improve the quality of our TV programmes? And we hope the government will make the TV channels formulate an ad policy to save the country's TV industry.

Saeed Sazzad Jeris

