Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:17 PM
Editorial

Make the best out of BRICS summit

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to South Africa to participate in the BRICS summit has been generating much hype during the past weeks. And the government, similar to many other countries, has shown keen interest in becoming a member of the group of emerging economies.

However, this year's BRICS summit will be held in a highly polarised world and on the heels of Russia-Ukraine War that has triggered geo-political shockwaves throughout the world. Moreover, with Bangladesh fast pacing towards the next general elections in less than 5 months time, it is unquestionably a critical and tensed moment in time.

We believe, as much as BRICS offer a spree of opportunities for our economy to grow, there is a political dimension for member and participating countries as well. With the prime minister reportedly to meet Indian and Chinese heads of government in the sidelines during the summit there are likely to be political and geo-political implications too.

As far as uncertainties are concerned, a BRICS common currency issue yet remains complex. Whether it will be a particular national currency or a common BRICS currency, the member countries still haven't come under a common platform. Understandably, we don't expect a final decision on the common currency issue to be agreed upon anytime soon. Moreover, there are complex issues surrounding India-China ties with the former being a member of the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

From Bangladesh's geo-political perspective, it is crucial to manoeuvre its way and interests through all internal Indo-China power politics rivalry prior stepping into the alliance.

On that note - government needs to be careful that it not enters in any geopolitical trap. The government can also consider a national consensus - thus, maintain a balanced relationship with all member countries.

Nevertheless, against the backdrop of existing challenges within the BRICS bloc, there are plenty of opportunities in conducting trade and investment activities among member states and Bangladesh can surely benefit from them.

Most important, given our poor track record in terms of negotiating favourable deals in our national interest - we need to efficiently assess whether our state institutions have matured enough to negotiate and absorb potential economic and financial benefits Bangladesh could obtain from being a part of BRICS.  In addition, if Bangladesh is granted membership then it will have to turn more proactive on global issues, and also when it comes to setting global agendas. Are we ready to take up the responsibilities?

In conclusion, by upholding our foreign policy's non-aligned philosophy of "friendship to all, malice to none" coupled with maintaining good relations with the West and European countries, government needs a clear-cut strategic engagement with BRICS. Thus, our BRICS policy makers must focus on not to dangerously tilt on any block or alliance by isolating the country from any part of the world.


