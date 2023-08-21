21st August grenade attack: A shame in our political history







In some ways, the attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004, was reminiscent of the 1975 assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina's father, and the majority of his family by a handful of rogue army officers. Both assaults were carried out to establish a military dictatorship or an Islamist administration in Bangladesh out of hatred for the Awami League's secular and nationalist philosophy. Additionally, certain state apparatus members who either assisted in the assaults or covered them up helped carry out both of them.



The first president of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated early on August 15, 1975, by a gang of young Bangladesh Army soldiers who broke into his Dhanmondi 32 home as part of a coup d'état. The murder marked the beginning of direct military participation in Bangladesh's politics, which is dominated by civil government. Similar goals of eliminating the Awami League leader and ultimately establishing a one-party state in Bangladesh drove the attempt on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004. 24 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the incident. Even now, there remains disagreement regarding whether the BNP-Jamaat administration at the time participated in this attack. Both assaults were carried out with assistance from some state apparatus members who either helped to facilitate or cover up the crimes. It was eventually discovered that numerous senior army commanders were implicated in the plan to murder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Similar accusations have been made about members of the former BNP-Jamaat administration in the grenade attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21. Both assaults were carried out to establish a military dictatorship or an Islamist administration in Bangladesh out of hatred for the Awami League's secular and nationalist philosophy. Additionally, certain state apparatus members who either assisted in the assaults or covered them up helped carry out both of them. The people of Bangladesh must be on guard and repel anyone who would compromise the sovereignty and security of their country. They must continue to make progress toward creating a society devoid of hatred and violence, where each person can live in peace.

The perpetrators of the 21stof August Grenade Attack were affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), which has ties to both Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and al-Qaeda. Some leaders and activists from Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the two largest opposition parties at the time that were in power from 2001 to 2006, helped them. Mufti Abdul Hannan, the leader of HuJI, who was hanged in 2017 following a protracted legal procedure, was the attack's planner. Several additional defendants, including former BNP ministers Lutfozzaman Babar and Abdus Salam Pintu, former JeI leader Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, and ex-army commanders Syed Faruque Rahman and Abdul Aziz Pasha, received death or life sentences as well.



However, because some of the main conspirators are still at large or have not been apprehended, justice for the attack's victims has not yet been fully served. Tarique Rahman, the interim head of the BNP and the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, both of whom are on the run, and Haris Chowdhury, the latter's former political secretary, are among them. Both have received in absentia convictions for their roles in the assault. Additionally, some of the witnesses and case-related material were tampered with or lost during the BNP-JeI administration, which attempted to sabotage the inquiry and shield the offenders.



The parties and organizations that participate in or encourage atrocious acts of violence against their fellow citizens must be known to the people of Bangladesh. They must reject those who disagree with the spirit and principles of the liberation struggle and work with foreign foes to erode the sovereignty and security of their country. The people of Bangladesh must uphold the democratic institutions and liberties that have been achieved through blood and sacrifice. Every person must safeguard and preserve these institutions since they have allowed Bangladesh to make amazing development in many different areas. The people of Bangladesh must maintain their vigilance and reject anyone who would jeopardize the security and sovereignty of their country.



They must keep striving to create a society devoid of hatred and violence, where everyone may live in peace and harmony regardless of their political, racial, or religious convictions. The people of Bangladesh must be aware of the threats presented by those who aim to compromise the sovereignty and security of their country.



They must maintain their vigilance and reject those who oppose the principles and spirit of the liberation fight and who work with adversaries from abroad. They must continue to fight for a brighter present for themselves and future generations while upholding the democratic institutions and rights that have been won through blood and toil. Let's all try to create a society devoid of hatred and violence, one in which everyone may live in peace.



Violence, bigotry, corruption, and instability frequently taint South Asia's political culture. South Asia is one of the least peaceful areas in the world, ranking 152nd out of 163 nations according to the Global Peace Index study for 2021. In the study, sources of violence in South Asia are listed as including terrorism, armed conflict, political instability, breaches of human rights, social unrest, criminality, and militarization. The research also observes that since 2008, South Asia has seen a loss in peace, mostly as a result of rising terrorism and domestic turmoil.



However, in recent years Bangladesh has improved and displayed some resiliency in terms of peace and stability. Bangladesh moved up two spots from its prior position in 2020 to take the 91st spot out of 163 nations in terms of peacefulness, according to the same survey. According to the research, this improvement is the result of decreased political terror, violent protests, internal conflict fatalities, and military spending as a percentage of GDP. The study also recognizes Bangladesh's notable achievements in empowering women, lowering poverty, advancing health and education outcomes, and boosting environmental sustainability.



The 21st August Grenade Attack left a scar on Bangladesh's political landscape, but it also made the people of Bangladesh more determined to preserve their democracy and sovereignty from both internal and external threats. The assault brought to light the necessity of justice, accountability, and healing for the families of violent crime victims. The incident also brought home how crucial stability and peace are to Bangladesh's and South Asia's economic growth. Bangladesh can reaffirm its dedication to creating a peaceful, inclusive, and successful country that respects the memory of its sacrifices and heroes by reflecting on the assault and its effects.



The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert. He is a full-time member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB)and Vice-President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh

At a gathering in Dhaka in 2004, the 21st August Grenade Attack targeted Sheikh Hasina, the then-opposition leader and current prime minister of Bangladesh, and her supporters. The incident, which left more than 500 wounded in addition to 24 dead, received widespread condemnation from the worldwide community. The assault was a component of a broader plot to kill Sheikh Hasina and destroy the Awami League, the group that was responsible for bringing about Bangladesh's independence in 1971. The attack was also intended to undermine democracy and produce a political void that would give the anti-liberation forces a chance to gain control.In some ways, the attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004, was reminiscent of the 1975 assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina's father, and the majority of his family by a handful of rogue army officers. Both assaults were carried out to establish a military dictatorship or an Islamist administration in Bangladesh out of hatred for the Awami League's secular and nationalist philosophy. Additionally, certain state apparatus members who either assisted in the assaults or covered them up helped carry out both of them.The first president of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated early on August 15, 1975, by a gang of young Bangladesh Army soldiers who broke into his Dhanmondi 32 home as part of a coup d'état. The murder marked the beginning of direct military participation in Bangladesh's politics, which is dominated by civil government. Similar goals of eliminating the Awami League leader and ultimately establishing a one-party state in Bangladesh drove the attempt on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004. 24 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the incident. Even now, there remains disagreement regarding whether the BNP-Jamaat administration at the time participated in this attack. Both assaults were carried out with assistance from some state apparatus members who either helped to facilitate or cover up the crimes. It was eventually discovered that numerous senior army commanders were implicated in the plan to murder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Similar accusations have been made about members of the former BNP-Jamaat administration in the grenade attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 21. Both assaults were carried out to establish a military dictatorship or an Islamist administration in Bangladesh out of hatred for the Awami League's secular and nationalist philosophy. Additionally, certain state apparatus members who either assisted in the assaults or covered them up helped carry out both of them. The people of Bangladesh must be on guard and repel anyone who would compromise the sovereignty and security of their country. They must continue to make progress toward creating a society devoid of hatred and violence, where each person can live in peace.The perpetrators of the 21stof August Grenade Attack were affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), which has ties to both Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and al-Qaeda. Some leaders and activists from Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the two largest opposition parties at the time that were in power from 2001 to 2006, helped them. Mufti Abdul Hannan, the leader of HuJI, who was hanged in 2017 following a protracted legal procedure, was the attack's planner. Several additional defendants, including former BNP ministers Lutfozzaman Babar and Abdus Salam Pintu, former JeI leader Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, and ex-army commanders Syed Faruque Rahman and Abdul Aziz Pasha, received death or life sentences as well.However, because some of the main conspirators are still at large or have not been apprehended, justice for the attack's victims has not yet been fully served. Tarique Rahman, the interim head of the BNP and the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, both of whom are on the run, and Haris Chowdhury, the latter's former political secretary, are among them. Both have received in absentia convictions for their roles in the assault. Additionally, some of the witnesses and case-related material were tampered with or lost during the BNP-JeI administration, which attempted to sabotage the inquiry and shield the offenders.The parties and organizations that participate in or encourage atrocious acts of violence against their fellow citizens must be known to the people of Bangladesh. They must reject those who disagree with the spirit and principles of the liberation struggle and work with foreign foes to erode the sovereignty and security of their country. The people of Bangladesh must uphold the democratic institutions and liberties that have been achieved through blood and sacrifice. Every person must safeguard and preserve these institutions since they have allowed Bangladesh to make amazing development in many different areas. The people of Bangladesh must maintain their vigilance and reject anyone who would jeopardize the security and sovereignty of their country.They must keep striving to create a society devoid of hatred and violence, where everyone may live in peace and harmony regardless of their political, racial, or religious convictions. The people of Bangladesh must be aware of the threats presented by those who aim to compromise the sovereignty and security of their country.They must maintain their vigilance and reject those who oppose the principles and spirit of the liberation fight and who work with adversaries from abroad. They must continue to fight for a brighter present for themselves and future generations while upholding the democratic institutions and rights that have been won through blood and toil. Let's all try to create a society devoid of hatred and violence, one in which everyone may live in peace.Violence, bigotry, corruption, and instability frequently taint South Asia's political culture. South Asia is one of the least peaceful areas in the world, ranking 152nd out of 163 nations according to the Global Peace Index study for 2021. In the study, sources of violence in South Asia are listed as including terrorism, armed conflict, political instability, breaches of human rights, social unrest, criminality, and militarization. The research also observes that since 2008, South Asia has seen a loss in peace, mostly as a result of rising terrorism and domestic turmoil.However, in recent years Bangladesh has improved and displayed some resiliency in terms of peace and stability. Bangladesh moved up two spots from its prior position in 2020 to take the 91st spot out of 163 nations in terms of peacefulness, according to the same survey. According to the research, this improvement is the result of decreased political terror, violent protests, internal conflict fatalities, and military spending as a percentage of GDP. The study also recognizes Bangladesh's notable achievements in empowering women, lowering poverty, advancing health and education outcomes, and boosting environmental sustainability.The 21st August Grenade Attack left a scar on Bangladesh's political landscape, but it also made the people of Bangladesh more determined to preserve their democracy and sovereignty from both internal and external threats. The assault brought to light the necessity of justice, accountability, and healing for the families of violent crime victims. The incident also brought home how crucial stability and peace are to Bangladesh's and South Asia's economic growth. Bangladesh can reaffirm its dedication to creating a peaceful, inclusive, and successful country that respects the memory of its sacrifices and heroes by reflecting on the assault and its effects.The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert. He is a full-time member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB)and Vice-President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh