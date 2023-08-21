Training on Smart land management held in Pabna







PABNA, Augt 20: A training on Smart land management in the district was held on Saturday.Organized in the hallroom of the deputy commissioner (DC), it was attended by land officials of the district.Secretary of the Ministry of Lands Md Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the training.Under the chairmanship of Pabna DC M Asaduzzaman, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dewan Md Humayun Kabir, Land Reform Board Member Shashank Shekhar Bhowmik, Joint Secretary of the Ministry Dr Md Zahid Hossain Panir BPAA, Deputy Secretary Salim Ahmed, Deputy Director of Local Government Saifur Rahman, Additional DC (ADC-Revenue) Abdullah Al Mamun, and ADC (General) Sharif Ahmed were present.The training focused on the prevention of land corruption, dispute resolution, and smart digital land management to ensure transparency and accountability.