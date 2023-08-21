Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Training on Smart land management held in Pabna

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Augt 20: A training on Smart land management in the district was held on Saturday.

Organized in the hallroom of the deputy commissioner (DC), it was attended by land officials of the district.

Secretary of the Ministry of Lands Md Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the training.

Under the chairmanship of Pabna DC  M Asaduzzaman, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dewan Md Humayun Kabir, Land Reform Board Member Shashank Shekhar Bhowmik, Joint Secretary of the Ministry Dr Md Zahid Hossain Panir BPAA, Deputy Secretary Salim Ahmed, Deputy Director of Local Government Saifur Rahman, Additional DC (ADC-Revenue) Abdullah Al Mamun, and ADC (General) Sharif Ahmed were present.

The training focused on the prevention of land corruption, dispute resolution, and smart digital land management to ensure transparency and accountability.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Training on Smart land management held in Pabna
Rooppur NPP: Trestle crane installed
3 electrocuted in M’singh, Dinajpur, Gaibandha
Four people murdered in four districts
New body of Derai Press Club formed
Rajshahi kitchen market: Egg prices come down
Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna
Six drown in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Bhola


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft