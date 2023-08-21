|
Rooppur NPP: Trestle crane installed
PABNA, Aug 20: A trestle crane has been installed at Unit 1 of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in the district.
The crane was set up on August 16 with an elevation of +47.50 metres.
The trestle crane was manufactured in Russia and delivered to the RNPP construction site in disassembled condition.
The weight of the assembled equipment is 225 metric tonnes (mt) with a lifting capacity of 360 mt.
"The equipment is necessary for reloading super-heavy equipment and transporting fresh and spent fuel during the NPP operation," said Alexei Deriy, Atomstroyexport vice-president and director of the RNPP construction project.
RNPP is under construction in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District.
Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400 metres are being constructed under the Russian design.
Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. Fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September this year.
The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.