Rooppur NPP: Trestle crane installed







The crane was set up on August 16 with an elevation of +47.50 metres.



The trestle crane was manufactured in Russia and delivered to the RNPP construction site in disassembled condition.

The weight of the assembled equipment is 225 metric tonnes (mt) with a lifting capacity of 360 mt.



"The equipment is necessary for reloading super-heavy equipment and transporting fresh and spent fuel during the NPP operation," said Alexei Deriy, Atomstroyexport vice-president and director of the RNPP construction project.



RNPP is under construction in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District.



Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400 metres are being constructed under the Russian design.



Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. Fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September this year.



The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.



