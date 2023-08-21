3 electrocuted in M’singh, Dinajpur, Gaibandha





NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Dulal Mia, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Kutubpur Village under Moazzempur Union in the upazila.





Injured Dulal was rescued and rushed to Trishal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



Deceased Ekramul Haque, 55, was an auto-rickshaw driver and son of late Baharuddin of Dakshin Palashbari Pathanpara Village under Saintara Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Ekramul came in contact with live electricity at around 8 am while charging his auto-rickshaw, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Sub-Inspector of Chirirbandar PS Kamal Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Hiru Mia, 35, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Sadarpara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.



It was known that Hiru Mia came in contact with live electricity at night while he was switching on an electric motor to irrigate his cropland, which left him dead on the spot.



Dhaperhat Union Parishad Member Abdur Razzak Fakir confirmed the incident.



