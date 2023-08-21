Four people murdered in four districts







SHARIATPUR: An expatriate was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife's lover over their extramarital affair in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Alauddin Bepari, 34, an expatriate in Dubai and son of Makbul Haque Bepari of Majil Haque Beparikandi area under North Tarabunia Union in the upazila.

According to locals, an extramarital affair was developed in between Alauddin's wife Ruma Akhter and her tenant one Abdullah Mridha, when he was in abroad. Alauddin returned home from Dubai about a month back and learned about the matter.



On Saturday night, Alauddin went to one Abdullah's shop to talk about the affair and locked into an altercation with him. At one stage of the altercation, Abdullah attacked on Alauddin with a sharp scissor, leaving him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.



The deceased's wife Ruma Akhter alleged that the accused was blackmailing her for a long time saying he will post some intimate photos of her on social media. Alauddin went there to solve the problem where he stabbed to death.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



The law enforcers, however, arrested two accused Abdullah Mridha and Rifat Mridha in connection with the murder.



Assistant Superintendent of Shariatpur District Police (Bhedarganj Circle) Musfiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard.



THAKURGAON: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The incident took place in Parishadpara area under Ward No. 9 of the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased was identified as Stephen Tirki, 50, son of Daniel Tirki, a resident of the area.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Mamunur Rashid said locals saw Stephen's blood stained body was fallen down on the ground at around 10 pm.



Later on, they took him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



Firoz, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.



However, investigation is going on in this regard, the OC added.



NARAIL: A farmer was reportedly beaten to death by his rivals in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Sufal Biswas, 36, son of Anil Biswas, a resident of Kalyanpur Village in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Sufal was retting jute outside his house on Thursday afternoon. At that time, one Rostam Sheikh along with his two sons Tamal and Rubel came and thrashed Sufal with a hammer and iron rod, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, Sufal died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.



Lohagara PS OC Nasir Uddin said that Sufal might have been killed over previous enmity.



However, attempts are being made to arrest those involved in the murder, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Khadiza Khatun, 27, wife of Hasan Ali, a resident of Dadpu area in the upazila.



Local sources said Hasan Ali stabbed his wife in the house at night, which left her seriously injured.



Hasan Ali himself then rescued injured Khadiza and tried to take her to a hospital, but Khadiza succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. As she died there, the deceased's husband fled away immediately.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.



Ullapara PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest Hasan Ali.



Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Satkhira, Thakurgaon, Narail and Sirajganj, in three days.SHARIATPUR: An expatriate was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife's lover over their extramarital affair in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Alauddin Bepari, 34, an expatriate in Dubai and son of Makbul Haque Bepari of Majil Haque Beparikandi area under North Tarabunia Union in the upazila.According to locals, an extramarital affair was developed in between Alauddin's wife Ruma Akhter and her tenant one Abdullah Mridha, when he was in abroad. Alauddin returned home from Dubai about a month back and learned about the matter.On Saturday night, Alauddin went to one Abdullah's shop to talk about the affair and locked into an altercation with him. At one stage of the altercation, Abdullah attacked on Alauddin with a sharp scissor, leaving him critically injured.He was then rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.The deceased's wife Ruma Akhter alleged that the accused was blackmailing her for a long time saying he will post some intimate photos of her on social media. Alauddin went there to solve the problem where he stabbed to death.Being informed, police recovered the body.The law enforcers, however, arrested two accused Abdullah Mridha and Rifat Mridha in connection with the murder.Assistant Superintendent of Shariatpur District Police (Bhedarganj Circle) Musfiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard.THAKURGAON: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.The incident took place in Parishadpara area under Ward No. 9 of the upazila at around 10 pm.The deceased was identified as Stephen Tirki, 50, son of Daniel Tirki, a resident of the area.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Mamunur Rashid said locals saw Stephen's blood stained body was fallen down on the ground at around 10 pm.Later on, they took him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.Firoz, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.However, investigation is going on in this regard, the OC added.NARAIL: A farmer was reportedly beaten to death by his rivals in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Sufal Biswas, 36, son of Anil Biswas, a resident of Kalyanpur Village in the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Sufal was retting jute outside his house on Thursday afternoon. At that time, one Rostam Sheikh along with his two sons Tamal and Rubel came and thrashed Sufal with a hammer and iron rod, leaving him critically injured.Later on, Sufal died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.Lohagara PS OC Nasir Uddin said that Sufal might have been killed over previous enmity.However, attempts are being made to arrest those involved in the murder, the OC added.SIRAJGANJ: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Khadiza Khatun, 27, wife of Hasan Ali, a resident of Dadpu area in the upazila.Local sources said Hasan Ali stabbed his wife in the house at night, which left her seriously injured.Hasan Ali himself then rescued injured Khadiza and tried to take her to a hospital, but Khadiza succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. As she died there, the deceased's husband fled away immediately.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.Ullapara PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest Hasan Ali.