New body of Derai Press Club formed

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Aug 20: An 11-member new committee of Derai Press Club (DPC) has been formed for one year term in the district yesterday.The new committee making Muhammad Abdul Basir Sardar, Derai Upazila correspondent of daily Inquilab President and Mujahid Sardar, Derai Upazila correspondent of daily Ittefaq General Secretary (GS) was announced at a function held in a local hotel in Derai Municipality.Other elected representatives are: Vice-President Ruhul Amin (Dainik Khabor), Assistant GSs Juber Sardar Diganta (Open Bangla) and Md Badruzzaman Badrul (Jagrata Sylhet), Treasurer Salman Mia (Somoyer Alo), Office Secretary Muktar Hossain (Jai Jai Din), Publicity Secretary SM Umed Ali (Bhorer Awaj), Legal Affairs Secretary Rahman Pavel (Anishikha); executive members are Sujan Mia (Jagrata Sylhet) and Iftekhar Md Nabil Chowdhury (Jainta Barta).