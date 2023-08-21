Rajshahi kitchen market: Egg prices come down







Also per kilogram (kg) of broiler chicken is selling at Tk 200.



This came true in a visit to Saheb Bazaar, New Market, and Sagarpara areas in the city.

Per kg Sonali chicken is selling at Tk 280. Local chicken is available at Tk 450 per kg. The duck meat is selling at Tk 450 per kg.



Prices of beef and mutton meat have remained unchanged. Just like the previous week, per kg beef is selling at Tk 720 while mutton at Tk 1,000.



Sagar Hossain, a poultry trader at Saheb Bazaar, said, artificial crises in the market due to increased demand are causing supply shortage. This has led to a decrease in supply. A few days back, broiler chicken was selling at Tk 150 per kg, but at Tk 200.



Navab Hossain, a restaurant owner, at Saheb Bazaar said, broiler chickens are a daily necessity for restaurant businesses.



"But the recent price hikes are affecting our food prices. There is nothing much we can do except buying at the increased prices," he added.



This week the price of eggs has also decreased. In various localities, red eggs are selling at Tk 48 per dozen white eggs at Tk 46. In the wholesale market, red eggs are selling at Tk 46 and white eggs at Tk 44 per dozen.



Besides, green chilli is selling at Tk 200 per kg. Local onions are selling at Tk 80 per kg. Indian onions are selling at Tk 60 per kg. Local garlic is selling at Tk 220, and Indian garlic at Tk 180 per kg.



Imported potatoes are selling at Tk 40 per kg while local ones at Tk 55 per kg.



This week bottle gourd is selling at Tk 40 per piece. Arum taro is selling at Tk 80 per kg, spine gourd at Tk 80, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40, bitter gourd at Tk 40, drum stick at Tk 50, and ridge gourd at Tk 50 per kg. These prices are Tk 10 to Tk 15 higher per kg, compared to the previous week.



This week Hilsa is selling at varying prices ranging from Tk 1,200 to 1,800 per piece. Per kg butter fish is selling at Tk 400, Tengra at Tk 600, stinging catfish at Tk 600, pangus at Tk 220, farm climbing fish at Tk 450, fresh water climbing fist at Tk 600, big Tilapia at Tk 250, small Tilapia at Tk 150, Ruhi at Tk 330-360, carpe at Tk 350, and silver carp at Tk 220 per kg.



Afrin Hossain, monitoring officer of Rajshahi District Market, said, "The price of eggs has decreased. The prices of boiler chickens and vegetables have slightly increased. We are monitoring the situation and expecting a decrease in prices."



