

Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna



The region is widely known as "jute producing region" of the country.



The cultivation of jute has been increasing every year here and the growers are getting fair prices for their products.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) told The Daily Observer that the jute cultivators are expecting satisfactory output as they are getting better yielding rates everywhere of the region.



"Jute growers are not facing any problem or barriers for rotting their jute plants as all the natural water bodies including canals, beels, rivers and haors in the districts are now full of waters due to widespread rainfall for the last fortnight," the official said.



Farmers could cultivate jute on 38,840 hectares of land in four districts with the target for producing around 4.40 lakh bales of jute. The districts are Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Khulna.



Farmers producing 16,111 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,398 hectares of land in Khulna, 25,165 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,944 hectares of land in Bagerhat, 1,28,012 metric tonnes bail jute on 11,853 hectares of land in Satkhira and 2,70,140 metric tonnes bail jute on 23,645 hectares of land in Narail, they added.



Meanwhile, jute growers have completed cutting of 75 per cent of jute plants in the region and have drowned those into different water-bodies for rotting the jute plants and collecting jute fibers, Mohon Kumar Ghosh,

additional director of the DAE in Khulna region informed on Saturday.



Farmers could run their jute cultivation networks successfully as the weather condition was favourable and the different state-run agencies including BADC, BCIC ensured supply of improved quality seeds and fertiliser to the door-steps of the cultivators following directives of the government, he said.



Apart from this, the corps specialists and field workers of the DAE here rendered their field-level service to let the jute growers know the modern methods of jute cultivation and boosting jute production, reducing the production cost, he informed.



"Seventy-five per cent of jute plants have already been harvested so far, and the remaining jute plants will be harvested within a week," the DAE additional director said, adding that the newly-produced jute fibers will appear indifferent haat-bazaars and markets of the districts during the period.



"Seventy per cent of the jute is used in manufacturing the domestic products and the remaining 30 per cent of raw jute and jute products are being exported. Yarn, bags, sacks, curtains and carpets are being made from jute. The leaves of jute plant are eaten as vegetable," he said.



He, however, said bags made from jute has become alternative to polythene bags, and it is responded by most other countries of the world. Besides, jute plant of one hector land absorbs 15 tons carbon dioxide and emits oxygen 11 tons.



Besides, jute also makes the soil fertile by mixing up jute-leaves with the soil. So, importance should be given to jute cultivation. KHULNA, Aug 20: Harvesting of jute, the golden fibre of Bangladesh, in the current season is progressing fast in four districts under Khulna region.The region is widely known as "jute producing region" of the country.The cultivation of jute has been increasing every year here and the growers are getting fair prices for their products.Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) told The Daily Observer that the jute cultivators are expecting satisfactory output as they are getting better yielding rates everywhere of the region."Jute growers are not facing any problem or barriers for rotting their jute plants as all the natural water bodies including canals, beels, rivers and haors in the districts are now full of waters due to widespread rainfall for the last fortnight," the official said.Farmers could cultivate jute on 38,840 hectares of land in four districts with the target for producing around 4.40 lakh bales of jute. The districts are Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Khulna.Farmers producing 16,111 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,398 hectares of land in Khulna, 25,165 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,944 hectares of land in Bagerhat, 1,28,012 metric tonnes bail jute on 11,853 hectares of land in Satkhira and 2,70,140 metric tonnes bail jute on 23,645 hectares of land in Narail, they added.Meanwhile, jute growers have completed cutting of 75 per cent of jute plants in the region and have drowned those into different water-bodies for rotting the jute plants and collecting jute fibers, Mohon Kumar Ghosh,additional director of the DAE in Khulna region informed on Saturday.Farmers could run their jute cultivation networks successfully as the weather condition was favourable and the different state-run agencies including BADC, BCIC ensured supply of improved quality seeds and fertiliser to the door-steps of the cultivators following directives of the government, he said.Apart from this, the corps specialists and field workers of the DAE here rendered their field-level service to let the jute growers know the modern methods of jute cultivation and boosting jute production, reducing the production cost, he informed."Seventy-five per cent of jute plants have already been harvested so far, and the remaining jute plants will be harvested within a week," the DAE additional director said, adding that the newly-produced jute fibers will appear indifferent haat-bazaars and markets of the districts during the period."Seventy per cent of the jute is used in manufacturing the domestic products and the remaining 30 per cent of raw jute and jute products are being exported. Yarn, bags, sacks, curtains and carpets are being made from jute. The leaves of jute plant are eaten as vegetable," he said.He, however, said bags made from jute has become alternative to polythene bags, and it is responded by most other countries of the world. Besides, jute plant of one hector land absorbs 15 tons carbon dioxide and emits oxygen 11 tons.Besides, jute also makes the soil fertile by mixing up jute-leaves with the soil. So, importance should be given to jute cultivation.