Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna

Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 20: Harvesting of jute, the golden fibre of Bangladesh, in the current season is progressing fast in four districts under Khulna region.

The region is widely known as "jute producing region" of the country.

The cultivation of jute has been increasing every year here and the growers are getting fair prices for their products.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) told The Daily Observer that the jute cultivators are expecting satisfactory output as they are getting better yielding rates everywhere of the region.

"Jute growers are not facing any problem or barriers for rotting their jute plants as all the natural water bodies including canals, beels, rivers and haors in the districts are now full of waters due to widespread rainfall for the last fortnight," the official said.

Farmers could cultivate jute on 38,840 hectares of land in four districts with the target for producing around 4.40 lakh bales of jute. The districts are Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Khulna.

Farmers producing 16,111 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,398 hectares of land in Khulna, 25,165 metric tonnes bail jute on 1,944 hectares of land in Bagerhat, 1,28,012 metric tonnes bail jute on 11,853 hectares of land in Satkhira and 2,70,140 metric tonnes bail jute on 23,645 hectares of land in Narail, they added.

Meanwhile, jute growers have completed cutting of 75 per cent of jute plants in the region and have drowned those into different water-bodies for rotting the jute plants and collecting jute fibers, Mohon Kumar Ghosh,
additional director of the DAE in Khulna region informed on Saturday.

Farmers could run their jute cultivation networks successfully as the weather condition was favourable and the different state-run agencies including BADC, BCIC ensured supply of improved quality seeds and fertiliser to the door-steps of the cultivators following directives of the government, he said.

Apart from this, the corps specialists and field workers of the DAE here rendered their field-level service to let the jute growers know the modern methods of jute cultivation and boosting jute production, reducing the production cost, he informed.

"Seventy-five per cent of jute plants have already been harvested so far, and the remaining  jute plants will be harvested within a week," the DAE additional director said, adding that the newly-produced jute fibers will appear indifferent haat-bazaars and markets of the districts during the period.

"Seventy per cent of the jute is used in manufacturing the domestic products and the remaining 30 per cent of raw jute and jute products are being exported. Yarn, bags, sacks, curtains and carpets are being made from jute. The leaves of jute plant are eaten as vegetable," he said.

He, however, said bags made from  jute has become alternative to polythene bags, and it is responded by most other countries of the world. Besides, jute plant of one hector land absorbs 15 tons carbon dioxide and emits oxygen 11 tons.

Besides, jute also makes the soil fertile by mixing up jute-leaves with the soil. So, importance should be given to jute cultivation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Training on Smart land management held in Pabna
Rooppur NPP: Trestle crane installed
3 electrocuted in M’singh, Dinajpur, Gaibandha
Four people murdered in four districts
New body of Derai Press Club formed
Rajshahi kitchen market: Egg prices come down
Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna
Six drown in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Bhola


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft