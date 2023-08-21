Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six drown in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Bhola

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondents

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Cumilla and Bhola, on Friday.

SIRAJGANJ: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Shahjadpur and Tarash upazilas of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 4, son of Swapan Molla, a resident of Ratankandi Village under Habibullahnagar Union in Shahjadpur Upazila, and Ahsan Habib, 3, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Pawta Village under Baruhas Union in Tarash Upazila.

Porjana Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Anowar Hossain said Masud drowned in the flood water of the village while his family members were busy with their work. Realising his absence in the house, they started searching for him and found him floating on water. He was then rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Habib slipped into a pond adjacent to his house in Tarash Upazila while he was playing on its bank in the evening, said Baruhas UP Chairman Moynul Hossain.

He was then rescued and taken to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.

CUMILLA: A female medical student and her teenage brother drowned as a boat capsized in the Dakatia River in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Aranno Akhter, 20, a medical student and daughter of Anisur Rahman, and her brother Tanvir, 15. They hailed from Jhikadda Village under Khatara Union in the upazila.

According to locals, Aranno and Tanvir along with their family used to live in Dhaka. They came to the village on Thursday to visit their other family members. On Friday morning, Aranno and Tanvir along with four other members of the family went out to visit the Dakatia River boarding on a boat at around 11 am. At one stage, the boat sank in the middle of the river due to a hole in the bottom of the boat. All of them went missing at that time.

Locals started rescue operation immediately and rescued four of them, but two remained missing.

Being informed, police and diving team from Chauddagram Fire Service rushed there and started searching for the siblings. They recovered the bodies of the duo after five hours of attempts, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauddagram Police Station (PS) Shuvo Ranjan Chakma.

The rescued persons were taken to Feni Sadar Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were kept at the hospital morgue, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in two separate places in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incidents took place in Gazaria and Pangasia areas of Pashchim Charumed Union under the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hossain Sami, 5, son of Md Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gazaria area, and Md Redwan, 2, son of Abul Bashar, a resident of Pangasia area under the union.

According to the deceased's family members, the both deceased slipped into two separate ponds of the union while they were playing beside these.

The family members rescued them and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that two separate unnatural death cases were filed in these regards.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Training on Smart land management held in Pabna
Rooppur NPP: Trestle crane installed
3 electrocuted in M’singh, Dinajpur, Gaibandha
Four people murdered in four districts
New body of Derai Press Club formed
Rajshahi kitchen market: Egg prices come down
Jute harvesting progressing fast in Khulna
Six drown in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Bhola


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft