Six drown in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Bhola







SIRAJGANJ: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Shahjadpur and Tarash upazilas of the district on Friday evening.



The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 4, son of Swapan Molla, a resident of Ratankandi Village under Habibullahnagar Union in Shahjadpur Upazila, and Ahsan Habib, 3, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Pawta Village under Baruhas Union in Tarash Upazila.

Porjana Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Anowar Hossain said Masud drowned in the flood water of the village while his family members were busy with their work. Realising his absence in the house, they started searching for him and found him floating on water. He was then rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead, the UP chairman added.



Meanwhile, Ahsan Habib slipped into a pond adjacent to his house in Tarash Upazila while he was playing on its bank in the evening, said Baruhas UP Chairman Moynul Hossain.



He was then rescued and taken to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.



CUMILLA: A female medical student and her teenage brother drowned as a boat capsized in the Dakatia River in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Aranno Akhter, 20, a medical student and daughter of Anisur Rahman, and her brother Tanvir, 15. They hailed from Jhikadda Village under Khatara Union in the upazila.



According to locals, Aranno and Tanvir along with their family used to live in Dhaka. They came to the village on Thursday to visit their other family members. On Friday morning, Aranno and Tanvir along with four other members of the family went out to visit the Dakatia River boarding on a boat at around 11 am. At one stage, the boat sank in the middle of the river due to a hole in the bottom of the boat. All of them went missing at that time.



Locals started rescue operation immediately and rescued four of them, but two remained missing.



Being informed, police and diving team from Chauddagram Fire Service rushed there and started searching for the siblings. They recovered the bodies of the duo after five hours of attempts, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauddagram Police Station (PS) Shuvo Ranjan Chakma.



The rescued persons were taken to Feni Sadar Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were kept at the hospital morgue, the OC added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in two separate places in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.



The incidents took place in Gazaria and Pangasia areas of Pashchim Charumed Union under the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hossain Sami, 5, son of Md Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gazaria area, and Md Redwan, 2, son of Abul Bashar, a resident of Pangasia area under the union.



According to the deceased's family members, the both deceased slipped into two separate ponds of the union while they were playing beside these.



The family members rescued them and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that two separate unnatural death cases were filed in these regards.



