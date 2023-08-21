Nine killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The accident took place in Burail area on the Nandigram-Sherpur regional road under the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Momena Bibi, 50, wife of late Bulu Mia, a resident of Dhundar Village under Burail Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said an ambulance from Sherpur hit Momena in Burail area in the morning while she was walking along the Nandigram-Sherpur regional road, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Momena dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a collision between two auto-rickshaws in Salanga PS of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Kutipara area on the Salanga-Tarash regional highway under Salanga PS at around 9:45 am.



The deceased was identified as Naeem Ahmed, 18, son of Majharul Islam, a resident of Bhadash Maddyapara Village under Tarash Municipality. He was a student of electrical department at Sirajganj Polytechnic Institute.



According to police and local sources, Naeem along with his father was going to Hatikumrul from Tarash in the morning riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, when they reached Kutipara area, another battery-run auto-rickshaw collided with their vehicle, which left Naeem dead on the spot and four other passengers critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and took it in police custody.



Salanga PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



MYMENSINGH: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Nandail and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.



A man was killed after being hit by a private car in Nandail Upazila on Friday night.



The deceased were identified as Harun Mia, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Bangram Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Harun Mia was going to market after performing Esha prayers at Bangram Chowrasta Rajarastha Mosque. At that time, a private car coming from the opposite direction hit him, leaving the man seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).



Later on, he died there while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Nandail Model PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Rajan, 20, son of Aynal Haque, a resident of Mobarakpur under Achintyapur Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Masud, 32, son of A Motalib, hails from neighbouring Nandail Upazila.



Local sources said a speedy motorcycle fell on the Gouripur-Shahganj road in Dariapur area under Bokainagar Union of the upazila at noon after losing its control over the steering, which left Rajan and Masud seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Ruma Biswas declared Rajan dead.



Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint is received from the deceased's family members in this regard.



BAGERHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The accident took place in Lakhpur area of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nayon Dey, 28, son of Gautam Dey, a resident of Town Nowapara Village under Piljang Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Nayon along with his friend Sabuj Hossain was returning home from Khulna on Friday riding on a motorcycle. When they reached Lakhpur area at around 1:30 pm, a speedy Khulna-bound truck hit the motorbike coming from the opposite direction, which left the duo critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where Nayon succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after finishing legal procedures.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Katakhali Highway PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed and his son injured as a bus hit their motorcycle on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Chhanbari area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Amir Hossain, 40, hailed from Teghuria Bangaon area of Keraniganj in Dhaka.



The injured person is Billal Hossain, 11, son of the deceased.



Quoting locals, Sreenagar Fire Service Station official Md Mahfuz Riben said the accident occurred when an unidentified speedy bus hit the motorcycle in Chhanbari area, leaving the duo critically injured.



Being informed, Sreenagar Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene, rescued the duo and took them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Amir Hossain dead and referred Billal to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.



Billal is undergoing treatment in critical condition at Mitford Hospital.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hansara Highway PS Md Asif confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforce are trying to trace the unidentified vehicle.



TANGAIL: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Latif Mia, 40, hailed from Karotia Charpara Village in the upazila, Police and local sources said a speedy truck hit him in Karotia Charpara area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway of the upazila in the morning. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck.



Elenga Highway Police Camp SI Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.



NOAKHALI: A trader was killed in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The accident took place at around 2 pm in front of Poloban Bari on the Haris Chowdhury Bazar to Pariskar Bazara road under Char Jubli Union in the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Md Joynal Abedin, 45, son of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Char Bagya Village under Char Jabbar Union in the upazila. He was the owner of a grocery shop at a local market.



It was known that Joynal was heading towards Atakpalia area from Pariskar Bazar at noon riding by his motorcycle. On the way, asand-laden trolley hit the motorcycle in front of Poloban Bari on the Haris Chowdhury Bazar to Pariskar Bazara road under Char Jubli Union, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Char Jabbar PS OC Deb Priya Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to seize the killer trolley and arrest its driver.



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the city recently.



The accident took place in Kamini Pump area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway under Airport PS in the city.



The deceased was identified as Ali Akbar, 70, hailed from Wazirpur Upazila in the district.



It was known that a speedy truck hit a mahindra (local vehicle) in Kamini Pump area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway under Airport PS at around 6 pm on Monday last, which left Ali Akbar dead on the spot and two others injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body of Ali Akbar and rescued the two injured persons with the help of the fire service personnel.



The injured persons were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital for treatment.



Local Ward President of Awami League Md Harun ar Rashid confirmed the incident.



