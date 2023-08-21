

Culvert turns risky at Morrelganj



Due to lack of repairing, the culvert has turned risky. Locals and students of the two unions have been using the risky culvert for the last five years. Locals asked the authorities for a new culvert several times.



A recent visit found the culvert over the canal at Ward No. 1 of the union lying deplorable.

At present about 6,000 people of two villages, Bhashandal and Hogalpati, are suffering.



Children, students and elderly pedestrians have already committed many accidents while crossing the culvert.



There are different important buildings along both sides of the culvert including Hogalpati Girls School, Hogalpati Secondary School, HVS Haji Nuruddin Dakhil Madrasa, Abul Hossain Government Primary School, one Hafizia Madrasa, three mosques, and Tentulbaria Bazaar.



Locals Jasim Uddin, Atahar Ali, Mansoor Ahmed, Nasir Uddin, and Sarwar Hossain said, "We have been suffering for the last five years."



Students Tamanna Akhtar, Chandni Akhtar, and Rubel Shikder said, "It is very difficult to come to our school by crossing the broken culvert. At high tide time, you have to cross the canal by boat. When will we get a new bridge?



Union Member Jahidul Islam Liton said, the issue of broken culvert was raised several times at the monthly meeting of the union. Repairing will be made after getting allocation from the Union Parishad, he added.



Chairman of Nishanbaria Union Md Saiful Islam said, he is aware of the culvert. Due to the border of the two unions, this problem is temporary, he added. He further said, it is not possible to rebuild the culvert at the cost of the union fund.



An application has been made to the upazila LGED office for reconstruction of the culvert from the allocation of ADP, he maintained.



Morelganj Upazila Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, there is no allocation for the time being. The chairman has been asked to renovate it from the allocation of the Parishad, he added.



