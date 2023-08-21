Zelensky hails 'historic' decision to hand F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine







It came two days after the United States approved the transfer to Ukraine of Dutch as well as Danish US-made warplanes, a key demand by Kyiv as it seeks greater firepower from allies during a grinding counteroffensive against Russia.



Zelensky landed at a Dutch airforce base in Eindhoven at around midday (1000 GMT), a Dutch government spokesperson told AFP, and inspected the aircraft shortly after.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rubber-stamped the deliveries, saying: "The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met."



The decision is "absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," Zelensky said at a press conference with Rutte.

"This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield."



Details of the aircraft delivery to Ukraine have not been unveiled.



The Dutch and the Danes are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition, with training potentially complete by early 2024. �AFP



KYIV, Aug 20: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed on a visit to the Netherlands a "historic" decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to strengthen Ukraine's Soviet-era air force.It came two days after the United States approved the transfer to Ukraine of Dutch as well as Danish US-made warplanes, a key demand by Kyiv as it seeks greater firepower from allies during a grinding counteroffensive against Russia.Zelensky landed at a Dutch airforce base in Eindhoven at around midday (1000 GMT), a Dutch government spokesperson told AFP, and inspected the aircraft shortly after.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rubber-stamped the deliveries, saying: "The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met."The decision is "absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," Zelensky said at a press conference with Rutte."This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield."Details of the aircraft delivery to Ukraine have not been unveiled.The Dutch and the Danes are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition, with training potentially complete by early 2024. �AFP