

Tamim starts batting practice



Tamim had been suffering with back pain for a long time, who played the first of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and announced retirement all on a sudden, who took u-turn on the issue after a meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He then went to the UK for medication and was pushed two injections on back.



Returning from the UK on July 5, Tamim started rehabilitation process under BCB's medical team from August 9 and was eventually remained out of Bangladesh's squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup starting from August 30.

The best opener in the country's history however, is keen to make a comeback during home series against New Zealand in September and want to play the forthcoming World Cup in India.



Tamim came at Mirpur at 2:00pm (BST) and batted for 15 minutes and ball throwers. Australia origin chief physio Kiron Thoms and physio Bayejid Islam observed Tamim during the session and later on, they focused on Tamim's fitness training.



New Zealand will arrive in Dhaka on September 17 to play three-match ODI series slated for September 21, 23 and 26.



Both the hosts and guests then will go to India to take part in the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023, which is going to begin on October 5 with the final on November 19.



Blackcaps will enter in Tigers' den again after the World Cup to play two Tests, which are the parts of the 2023-25 cycle's ICC World Test Championship.



