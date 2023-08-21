Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spurs sink toothless Manchester Utd

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Spurs sink toothless Manchester Utd

Spurs sink toothless Manchester Utd

MANCHESTER, AUG 20: Tottenham showed there is life after Harry Kane with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday as Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0.

Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

But in Ange Postecoglou's first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home side showed promising signs of a new era as Pape Sarr's strike and Lisandro Martinez's own goal continued United's sluggish start to the season.

"Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be," said Postecoglou.

"I keep saying we're still a long way to go but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have and the bravery they have to continue playing that way."

Erik ten Hag's men escaped with a 1-0 victory at home to Wolves on Monday despite being outplayed.
This time United were punished as they faded after a bright start.

Bruno Fernandes should have headed the visitors in front midway through the first half.

Spurs ended the opening period in the ascendency as Pedro Porro rattled the crossbar.

And Postecoglou's men got their reward when Sarr smashed home his first goal for the club on 49 minutes.

A comedy of errors summed up United's day for the second goal as Ben Davies failed to connect with Ivan Perisic's cross and Martinez could only turn it beyond the flat-footed Andre Onana.

United's decision not to rival Bayern with a bid for Kane will now face more scrutiny as they looked toothless without new striker Rasmus Hojlund due to injury.

"I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring," said Ten Hag. "We know this, that is why we've signed a striker."

Many believed Newcastle would never get a better chance for their first league win away to City since 2000.

Pep Guardiola was unhappy the champions had been forced to play just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup over Sevilla in baking conditions in Athens.

City were also without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, but were still far too good for the Magpies.

It took one moment of magic for Guardiola's men to take all three points, though, when Julian Alvarez fired into the top corner on 31 minutes.

Erling Haaland missed a hat-trick of chances to add to the lead, but City were rarely troubled defensively and made it two wins from two Premier League games.

"It is the second game of the season, but it is proof of the reason why we won a lot," said Guardiola.
"Today the team showed to me and the Premier League we are ready to try to win it again."

Liverpool recovered from a terrible start and the controversial loss of Alexis Mac Allister to a red card early in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Antoine Semenyo drilled the visitors in front after just three minutes on the ground where they lost 9-0 last season.

Luis Diaz's inventive flicked and overhead kick finish brought Liverpool level before Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 on the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Momentum could have swung back Bournemouth's way when Mac Allister was harshly shown a straight red card for leading with his studs on Ryan Christie, despite minimal contact with the Scotland international.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim starts batting practice
Heartache but pride for England fans after World Cup defeat
Spain tame England to win Women's World Cup for first time
Carmona hails 'unstoppable' Spain after World Cup triumph
Spain's Bonmati named WC player-of-the-tournament
Lionel Messi leads Miami to first trophy with Leagues Cup win
Spurs sink toothless Manchester Utd
Mbappe scores on PSG return in Toulouse draw


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft