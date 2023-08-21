Mbappe scores on PSG return in Toulouse draw







The France captain started on the bench but came on in the 51st minute and promptly broke the deadlock, drawing a foul from Rasmus Nicolaisen and tucking away the resulting spot-kick just past the hour mark.



Zakaria Aboukhlal equalised with a penalty three minutes from time after he was tugged back by Morocco team-mate Achraf Hakimi, leaving Luis Enrique still searching for his first win as PSG coach.

"The result is a disappointment. The draw is mainly down to a lack of luck," said the Spaniard, refusing to be drawn into a debate over Mbappe beginning the game as a substitute.



"I know you (the media) like these controversial questions but my staff and I are going to keep managing things how we see fit." �AFP



