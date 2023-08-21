Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Saudi football rise 'long-term project', says top official

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

RIYADH, AUG 20: Saudi Arabia's extraordinary football expansion is a "long-term project" with strong government support, unlike the short-lived Chinese boom, a senior league official told AFP.

The Saudi Pro League has a years-long commitment from the oil-rich kingdom's rulers in its goal to become one of the world's top competitions, chief operating officer Carlo Nohra said.

Nohra was speaking at Al-Hilal's unveiling of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a host of other big names in a spending binge costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

"It's not something that we expect will happen overnight. It's not a one-weekend event -- this is a long-term project, and everybody accepts that that's what it's going to take," Nohra said at the King Fahd International Stadium late on Saturday.

"And it's not a function of throwing money at it and it will happen," he added. "It is ensuring that we do all the right things along the way to bring everything and everybody and the ecosystem up together."

The Saudi league's rapid expansion has drawn comparisons with the Chinese Super League, which sucked in players for exorbitant sums until clubs hit financial problems.

At one stage, Guangzhou Evergrande made little-known Argentine Dario Conca one of the world's best-paid players, and Shanghai Shenhua was lavishing a reported 730,000 euros ($795,000) a week on an ageing Carlos Tevez.

"These comparisons are inevitable," said Nohra.

"But for us, the fact that this project is part of a transformation project that's moving this country where it wants to go... provides the sustenance that we need in order to keep moving forward."

The no-expense-spared revamp is part of 37-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious Vision 2030 project, which aims to reshape the economy of the world's top oil exporter.

Also part of the de facto ruler's plans are Neom, a futuristic new city costing $500 billion, plus tourist resorts and sports events including Formula One and the upstart LIV Golf, which has effectively seized control of the US PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour.

"Ultimately what we're really trying to do is deliver, through football, entertainment for the Saudis," Nohra said.

"The strategy is 360 degrees, many elements to it. At the heart of it, one of those objectives set for us is how do we improve performance on the pitch, with world-class sports performers."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim starts batting practice
Heartache but pride for England fans after World Cup defeat
Spain tame England to win Women's World Cup for first time
Carmona hails 'unstoppable' Spain after World Cup triumph
Spain's Bonmati named WC player-of-the-tournament
Lionel Messi leads Miami to first trophy with Leagues Cup win
Spurs sink toothless Manchester Utd
Mbappe scores on PSG return in Toulouse draw


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft