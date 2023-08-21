Video
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Income tax collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) increased by 10 per cent in July, the first month of the current fiscal 2023-2024, compared with the same month of the previous financial year, according to the NBR.

In July FY24, field offices of the income tax wing of NBR collected Tk 5,205.35 crore against Tk 4,732.15 crore for the same month of FY23.

NBR officials said they had already developed a roadmap to meet the 100 per cent target of income tax collection by promoting compliance culture and extending tax net.

The government has set a revenue collection target of Tk 1,54,800 crore for income tax wing, which is 21 per cent higher than the previous financial year.

The NBR introduced a number of online platforms like e-filing system, e-payment system, e-TDS system, tax office management system and e-TIN system to facilitate the taxpayers, NBR officials said.

About 2.92 lakh taxpayers obtained new e-TIN and more than 23,000 taxpayers submitted their income tax returns digitally in FY23, they said. Some 7,308 tax deduction at source authorities were also registered under the e-TDS system, they said.

According to the NBR, the number of digital taxpayer identification numbers increased by 16 per cent or 14,40,703 in recently concluded financial year of 2022-23.

The number of TIN holders in the country is about 90.31 lakh while the income tax return submission compliance still remains below 35 per cent. The income tax wing collected Tk 1,12,921.41 crore against the target of Tk 1,21,100 crore in FY23.


