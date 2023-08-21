

Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar



He was accompanied by his wife Suraiya Haji Salleh and the First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah.



Upon arrival at the factory they were received by the COO of Dan Foods Ltd Shah Masud Imam and Group Head of HR and Corporate Affairs of Pandughar Group Golam Habib along with other senior officials, says a press release.

The dignitaries were given a tour of the manufacturing process and facilitiesof the factory, set up in Bangladesh under direct Supervision of the Danish food giant "Dan Cake" following European standards.



After the visit, the high commissioner Haji Haris bin Othman stated that he was very impressed by the set-up, the automation process and specially the efforts taken to ensure hygiene standards.



The officials of Dan Foods Ltd thanked the High Commissioner for visiting the factory and The High commissioner left expressing his gratitude for inviting him.



