

BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract



In the meeting BICDA president has called for review of qualification criteria of container handling tendering process to allow only experienced container handling firms to participate.



He said under the existing flawed criteria any business firm can take part in tender process and it has forced many experienced firms having decades of experience in containers handling out of business.

He highlighted the contribution of Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in smooth container handling at the port and in running the external trade.



He said BICDA handled export goods worth over $54 billion alone last year and expressed concern over attempts by certain outside groups to undermine these efforts.



BICDA chief said the tender process for operating at Kamlapur ICD was flawed. He pointed out that the tender qualification criteria set by the authority required 70 percent working experience in any government project, rather than specific ICD-related expertise.



Work experience in any government project and qualification for ICD project is not the same, he said.



It has led to exclusion of experienced inland container depot companies from taking part in tendering process, despite their extensive two-decade history in container handling.



To address this issue, BICDA chief has urged the CPA chairman to revise the qualification criteria to allow only proficient container handling companies to participate.



The BICDA chief pleaded for streamlining processes for delivery of imported goods outside the port, along with an increase in the volume of imported goods channeled to private ICDs.



Highlighting the disparity, he said although there was a provision for hook point charges to be paid to ICDs, they were yet to receive these payments. In contrast, foreign entities were benefiting from substantial hook point rebates in foreign currency.



The meeting was attended by CPA Director (Transport) Enamul Karim and Secretary Md Omar Faruqe, underscoring the importance of the discussions held between the BICDA delegation and the CPA chairman.



In a significant development, a delegation of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), led by its President Nurul Qayyum Khan held discussions with chairman of Chattagram Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail on Sunday.In the meeting BICDA president has called for review of qualification criteria of container handling tendering process to allow only experienced container handling firms to participate.He said under the existing flawed criteria any business firm can take part in tender process and it has forced many experienced firms having decades of experience in containers handling out of business.He highlighted the contribution of Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in smooth container handling at the port and in running the external trade.He said BICDA handled export goods worth over $54 billion alone last year and expressed concern over attempts by certain outside groups to undermine these efforts.BICDA chief said the tender process for operating at Kamlapur ICD was flawed. He pointed out that the tender qualification criteria set by the authority required 70 percent working experience in any government project, rather than specific ICD-related expertise.Work experience in any government project and qualification for ICD project is not the same, he said.It has led to exclusion of experienced inland container depot companies from taking part in tendering process, despite their extensive two-decade history in container handling.To address this issue, BICDA chief has urged the CPA chairman to revise the qualification criteria to allow only proficient container handling companies to participate.The BICDA chief pleaded for streamlining processes for delivery of imported goods outside the port, along with an increase in the volume of imported goods channeled to private ICDs.Highlighting the disparity, he said although there was a provision for hook point charges to be paid to ICDs, they were yet to receive these payments. In contrast, foreign entities were benefiting from substantial hook point rebates in foreign currency.The meeting was attended by CPA Director (Transport) Enamul Karim and Secretary Md Omar Faruqe, underscoring the importance of the discussions held between the BICDA delegation and the CPA chairman.