

Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD



Bangladesh delegation was led by Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Secretary, and CEO of the PPP Authority and the South Korean delegation was led by Park Young Sik, the country's Ambassador to Bangladesh.



The Platform meeting was attended, among others, by Md. Habibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of Power Division; Md. Monjur Hossain, Secretary, Bridges Division; Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary of Local Government Division,; Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir, Secretary, Ministry of Railways; Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the ICT Division; and Kang Hoon Lee, CEO of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

Senior government officials, private investors, representatives of KIND, representatives of MoLIT, and PPPA were also present. Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and chairman of the PPP Authority, attended the meeting as chief guest.



The Roads and Highways Department also presented the progress report of the project "Improvement of Dhaka (Joydebpur) - Mymensingh Road into Expressway with a Service Lane."



Bangladesh Railway presented the project "Construction of a Circular Rail Line around Dhaka City," and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) shared their progress of the project "Expansion and Strengthening of Electric Distribution System through an Underground Network in Purbachal New Town under DESCO."



Kang Hoon Lee delivered a presentation on their project titled "Supply of Treated Water from the Meghna River to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar." and Kang Hoon Lee declared this project as a PPP Project with the Local Government Division's support through the PPP Authority.



At the meeting, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) shared the progress and implementation plan for 'Meghna Bridge Project,' which involves construction of a four-lane bridge at Bhulta on Aaraihazar to Bancharampur Road.



