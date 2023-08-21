Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed on Sunday an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 10.41 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,265.24. Two other indices also closed higher.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.60 points to finish at 2,126.27 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 2.24 points to close at 1,360.35.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 3,445.55 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 2,995.29 million at the previous session of the week.

Of the 315 issues traded, 90 advanced, 63 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Fuwang Food was the most-traded stock, followed by SEAPEARL, Emerald Oil, GEMINISEA and BSC.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rising 24.74 points to settle at 18,502.96 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 14.88 points to close at 11,061.12.

Of the issues traded, 28 declined, 52 advanced and 87 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 17.74 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 5.99 crore.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft