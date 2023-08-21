Stocks extend gaining streak







DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 10.41 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,265.24. Two other indices also closed higher.



The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.60 points to finish at 2,126.27 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 2.24 points to close at 1,360.35.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 3,445.55 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 2,995.29 million at the previous session of the week.



Of the 315 issues traded, 90 advanced, 63 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



Fuwang Food was the most-traded stock, followed by SEAPEARL, Emerald Oil, GEMINISEA and BSC.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rising 24.74 points to settle at 18,502.96 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 14.88 points to close at 11,061.12.



Of the issues traded, 28 declined, 52 advanced and 87 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.



The port city's bourse traded 17.74 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 5.99 crore. �BSS



