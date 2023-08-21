Video
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

MetLife Bangladesh has settled Tk 1,537 Crore claims in the first six months (January - June) of 2023. This amount includes the money customers received as insurance benefits and claims for loss of life and medical needs.

Customers of MetLife Bangladesh enjoy the best claims receiving experience as they can submit their claims request online and receive claims money within 3 to 5 working days.

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said: "MetLife is continuously investing in building a robust insurance infrastructure, which is helping our customers get various services, including receiving claims faster and without any hassles.

Receiving claims without any delays is one of the most important experiences for customers, and it contributes to building stronger trust in the insurance sector."

MetLife Bangladesh's online claims settlement service can be accessed from this link: https://eclaims.metlife.com.bd/public/online/individual-claim-submission


