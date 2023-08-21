Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Property Expo 2023 starts in the city

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328
Business Desk

Property Expo 2023 starts in the city

Property Expo 2023 starts in the city

Ratul Properties has organized Property Expo - 2023 at Ratul Properties Ltd, 25 Taj Marriott, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan-1, Dhaka on Saturday.

This expo will run from 19/08/2023 to 26/08/2023 for 8 days, says a press release.

The Vice Chairman of the organization, Nawrin Jahan Mitul, Executive Director Ahsanur Rahman, Director Operation Mr. Anik Shimanto, Head of Marketing Noyem Sharif were present at the event along with other officials of Ratul Properties.

Somnath Sarkar, CEO of the company said, "Through this expo, we will be able to present all our services in front of the customers and provide one stop property solutions according to their needs."

Since 2006, Ratul Properties has been working as a realtor company with good reputation when it comes to buying and selling brand new and secondary properties like flat, land and commercial space.

Ratul Properties is the first choice of customers for buying and selling properties in various prime locations of the country.

To make its services more consumer-centric and to showcase their one-stop property solutions, Ratul Properties has organized Property Expo - 2023.

Through these services, the property buyer-seller will easily get the desired property solution and can take proper registration of flat-plot or commercial space, property valuation, investment plan and support of various partner banks or financial institutes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft