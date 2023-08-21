

Property Expo 2023 starts in the city



This expo will run from 19/08/2023 to 26/08/2023 for 8 days, says a press release.



The Vice Chairman of the organization, Nawrin Jahan Mitul, Executive Director Ahsanur Rahman, Director Operation Mr. Anik Shimanto, Head of Marketing Noyem Sharif were present at the event along with other officials of Ratul Properties.

Somnath Sarkar, CEO of the company said, "Through this expo, we will be able to present all our services in front of the customers and provide one stop property solutions according to their needs."



Since 2006, Ratul Properties has been working as a realtor company with good reputation when it comes to buying and selling brand new and secondary properties like flat, land and commercial space.



Ratul Properties is the first choice of customers for buying and selling properties in various prime locations of the country.



To make its services more consumer-centric and to showcase their one-stop property solutions, Ratul Properties has organized Property Expo - 2023.



Through these services, the property buyer-seller will easily get the desired property solution and can take proper registration of flat-plot or commercial space, property valuation, investment plan and support of various partner banks or financial institutes.



