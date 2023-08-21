Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA Prez, ABF, Primark CEOs discuss RMG sector development

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Business Desk

BGMEA Prez, ABF, Primark CEOs discuss RMG sector development

BGMEA Prez, ABF, Primark CEOs discuss RMG sector development

A delegation of Associated British Foods (ABF) led by its Chief Executive George Weston met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan to discuss potential collaboration in achieving shared goals around sustainability and opportunities for expanding business base in Bangladesh.

The delegation also included Paul Lister, CFO of ABF; Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark and Matt Rhodes, Manager of Primark.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Faisal Samad, Navidul Huq, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammad Kamal Uddin were present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka recently.

They discussed issues of mutual interests including collaboration in strengthening partnership with the Bangladeshi suppliers to produce more innovative and value-added products and improve their environmental performance, BGMEA said in a media release on Saturday.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan provided an overview of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, especially with focus on its current standing in the global market, vision, strides in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and circular fashion.

He also spotlighted the Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030 of Bangladesh's RMG industry, explaining how it looks into all ESG issues pertinent to the sector and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He apprised the delegation of the initiatives to strengthen human rights and environmental due diligence in the RMG sector of Bangladesh.

The presentation made by the BGMEA President showed the current situation of Bangladesh's apparel exports to the UK market and potential of enhancing the market share.

He also briefed the ABF delegation about the key priorities of the industry including innovation, technology upgradation, product diversification, skill development, and circularity in a bid to address key challenges of the industry and become more competitive in the global market.

Extending thanks to ABF and Primark for choosing Bangladesh as one of the largest sourcing market, Faruque Hassan urged them to increase buying garments, especially high-value items and manmade fibre-based apparels from the country.

Chief Executive of ABF George Weston praised the developments of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the areas of workplace safety, and environmental sustainability.

He also lauded BGMEA for its initiatives and efforts for the development of the garment industry. He expressed willingness of Primark to give more focus on Bangladesh as their sourcing market.

Both sides showed interest in deepening their collaboration in relevant issues including sustainability and manufacturing competitiveness alongside workers' wellbeing and education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft