Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Home Business

BFIU, NCC Bank hold anti-money laundering training

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Business Desk

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has organized a day long training for BAMLCOs and Officers of different Banks on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" led by NCC Bank recently at Tagnail, says a press release.

Md Mostakur Rahman, Additional Director of BFIU inaugurated the training as the chief guest while M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank presided over the programme.

Besides, Zobaida Afroze, Joint Director, Shaikat Kumar Sarkar and Ferdous Ara, Deputy Director of BFIU and Md. Baker Hossain, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of NCC Bank were present as resource persons. Officials of AML_CFT Division of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.

Total 87 officials of different Banks participated in the training programme.

Md Mostakur Rahman, Additional Director of BFIU highlighted the importance of Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism in the banking sector and instructed the participants to play proper role for implementation of Anti Money Laundering Act and Anti Terrorism Act in the banking sector by utilizing their knowledge gained in the conference.
 
M Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank instructed the trainees to learn all tactical issues properly to prevent the Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and uphold the image of the Banks.

He also emphasized the role and responsibilities of officials in preventing of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.


