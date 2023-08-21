Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BBDN, CSR Centre to promote disability inclusion

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Desk

BBDN, CSR Centre to promote disability inclusion

BBDN, CSR Centre to promote disability inclusion

With a spirit of unity and shared purpose, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) and CSR Centre, marking a significant milestone towards an inclusive world of work for persons with disabilities.

Shahamin S. Zaman, CEO of CSR Centre, and Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of BBDN, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, underscoring their commitment to fostering disability confidence in the private sector and driving inclusive progress. The event was attended by trustees from both organisations, according to a press release.

CSR Centre's vision is to be a catalyst for a better society by encouraging public, private and development sectors towards promoting responsible business.

While the CSR Centre looks at multiple areas, BBDN in particular aims to facilitate a more disability inclusive workforce in Bangladesh. As such, both organisations have overlapping objectives related to diversity and inclusion.

By working together, the CSR Centre and BBDN aspire to create a more inclusive society, aligning their efforts with the Sustainable Development Goal of inclusive growth by "leaving no one behind."

To this end, CSR Centre and BBDN aim to jointly conduct advocacy with policymakers, government entities and relevant stakeholders to bring about desired changes, in addition to mobilising the private sector to work on building their disability confidence and meeting diversity and inclusion goals.

Both organisations will actively engage with these stakeholders in various areas, including awareness raising, promoting the benefits of diversity and inclusion, policy advocacy, training for businesses, identifying the sectoral industry demands for inclusion and so on within the scope of collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Sobhan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of CSR Centre, expressed his satisfaction that this partnership was taking shape. He also reaffirmed the CSR Centre's commitment to effective collaboration with BBDN.

Anis A. Khan, trustee of both BBDN and the CSR Centre, extended his heartfelt appreciation to both organisations for this united initiative to foster a common goal.

He also appreciated organisations like DBL Group and Shwapno who have already hired persons with disabilities, while suggesting to ramp up public awareness on the matter.

In her speech, Rupali Chowdhury, trustee of BBDN, emphasised the importance of personalised outreach and urged the need to work directly with individual companies.

She recommended creating inspirational examples for showcasing the connection between SDGs, poverty alleviation, and diversity, thereby reinforcing the message of inclusivity.

Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Chairman, Advisory Council, BBDN expressed his appreciation for the CSR Centre's positive consideration to collaborate. He highlighted the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders to actively work on disability inclusion.

To this end, he emphasised that incorporating persons with disabilities into the workforce is not an act of charity, but a strategic move that can contribute to national economic growth.

Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi, trustee CSR Centre; Sabbir Nasir, trustee CSR Centre; Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, trustee, BBDN; Faiaz Rahman, trustee BBDN; and representatives from DBL Group were also present at the signing ceremony.

Through this powerful alliance, the CSR Centre and BBDN aim to inspire a transformational change in the corporate landscape, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce that embraces the talents and potential of every individual, irrespective of disabilities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft