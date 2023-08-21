Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger launches for interior design excellence

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

Berger launches for interior design excellence

Berger launches for interior design excellence

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd is launching the "Berger Awards for Interior Design 2023" to recognize the most talented interior designers in the country.

The award, which will give both professional and new designers a chance to shine, was launched at a grand event in the capital's Gulshan Club recently, says a press release.
 
A distinguished panel, including eminent architects Ehsan Khan, Tania Karim, Asif M Ahsanul Haque, Abid Hasan Noor, SyedaTuhinAra Karim, and artist Dhali Al Mamun, will serve as judges for the awards. The competition comprises two categories: "Professional" and "Amateur," with six prizes to be given out. The winners will get one lakh Bangladeshi Taka, a certificate, and a trophy.

The Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, Rupali Chowdhury, was the Chief Guest of the event. Commenting on Berger's commitment to encouraging interior designers, she said, "The interior design sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and its momentum is expected to continue. Colour plays a pivotal role in the work of interior designers.

As a market leader in the paints industry, Berger Paints has taken this initiative to inspire interior designers and acknowledge the best in them."

The Jury Advisor, Architect Jalal Ahmed, discussed the modality of the competition. MD Mohsin Habib Chowdhury - Chief Operating Officer; A K M SadequeNawaj - Chief Business Officer; TanzeenFerdous Alam - Chief Marketing Officer; and Shabbir Ahmad - Head of Corporate Sales, were present at the event.

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, a trailblazing paint solutions brand in the country, has undertaken various initiatives to foster inclusivity, sustainability and growth.

It has trained women painters, organized the Young Painters Art Competition, awarded students from BUET's architecture department, and granted scholarships to students in Dhaka University's Fine Arts Faculty.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft