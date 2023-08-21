

Berger launches for interior design excellence



The award, which will give both professional and new designers a chance to shine, was launched at a grand event in the capital's Gulshan Club recently, says a press release.



A distinguished panel, including eminent architects Ehsan Khan, Tania Karim, Asif M Ahsanul Haque, Abid Hasan Noor, SyedaTuhinAra Karim, and artist Dhali Al Mamun, will serve as judges for the awards. The competition comprises two categories: "Professional" and "Amateur," with six prizes to be given out. The winners will get one lakh Bangladeshi Taka, a certificate, and a trophy.

The Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, Rupali Chowdhury, was the Chief Guest of the event. Commenting on Berger's commitment to encouraging interior designers, she said, "The interior design sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and its momentum is expected to continue. Colour plays a pivotal role in the work of interior designers.



As a market leader in the paints industry, Berger Paints has taken this initiative to inspire interior designers and acknowledge the best in them."



The Jury Advisor, Architect Jalal Ahmed, discussed the modality of the competition. MD Mohsin Habib Chowdhury - Chief Operating Officer; A K M SadequeNawaj - Chief Business Officer; TanzeenFerdous Alam - Chief Marketing Officer; and Shabbir Ahmad - Head of Corporate Sales, were present at the event.



Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, a trailblazing paint solutions brand in the country, has undertaken various initiatives to foster inclusivity, sustainability and growth.



It has trained women painters, organized the Young Painters Art Competition, awarded students from BUET's architecture department, and granted scholarships to students in Dhaka University's Fine Arts Faculty.



Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd is launching the "Berger Awards for Interior Design 2023" to recognize the most talented interior designers in the country.The award, which will give both professional and new designers a chance to shine, was launched at a grand event in the capital's Gulshan Club recently, says a press release.A distinguished panel, including eminent architects Ehsan Khan, Tania Karim, Asif M Ahsanul Haque, Abid Hasan Noor, SyedaTuhinAra Karim, and artist Dhali Al Mamun, will serve as judges for the awards. The competition comprises two categories: "Professional" and "Amateur," with six prizes to be given out. The winners will get one lakh Bangladeshi Taka, a certificate, and a trophy.The Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, Rupali Chowdhury, was the Chief Guest of the event. Commenting on Berger's commitment to encouraging interior designers, she said, "The interior design sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and its momentum is expected to continue. Colour plays a pivotal role in the work of interior designers.As a market leader in the paints industry, Berger Paints has taken this initiative to inspire interior designers and acknowledge the best in them."The Jury Advisor, Architect Jalal Ahmed, discussed the modality of the competition. MD Mohsin Habib Chowdhury - Chief Operating Officer; A K M SadequeNawaj - Chief Business Officer; TanzeenFerdous Alam - Chief Marketing Officer; and Shabbir Ahmad - Head of Corporate Sales, were present at the event.Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, a trailblazing paint solutions brand in the country, has undertaken various initiatives to foster inclusivity, sustainability and growth.It has trained women painters, organized the Young Painters Art Competition, awarded students from BUET's architecture department, and granted scholarships to students in Dhaka University's Fine Arts Faculty.