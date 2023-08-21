Buytickets celebrates 5th anniversary

Video
Monday, 21 August, 2023
Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

One of the pioneering online travel agency (OTA) of the country-Buytickets (www.buytickets.com.bd) has celebrated its 5th founding anniversary at its corporate office at Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday.

Members of the Buytickets team joined hands with the Management to cut a cake marking the occasion, says a press release.

Buytickets, an undertaking of Airspan Ltd., an IATA approved Travel Agency, started its journey as one of the pioneering OTA in the country, using local technology solutions, offering full content travel related services, including Domestic and International Airtickets, Hotel accommodations, Tour Packages, Visa supports, Destination management and Transport services home and abroad .

It serves both B2C and B2B client base and by now its client base exceeded twenty five thousand loyal customers.

Speaking on the occasion Zunaid Hossain, Chief Executive Officer said: "We are thrilled to mark this incredible milestone and extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our valued clients, who have been supportive to us all these years.

We are constantly working on bringing in more amazing travel solutions for our loyal customers in the days ahead."


