Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi launches crystal glass designed smartphone Redmi 12

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Leading global technology brand Xiaomi proudly announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Redmi 12, combined with style and technology.

The device will be available in three stylish colours - Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver from 20th August across authorised Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, says a press release.

The Redmi 12 boasts a luxurious crystal glass back design, setting a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment.

This design not only gives it a sleek and sophisticated look but also ensures durability and a premium feel in the hand. Beyond its sleek and sophisticated appearance, the design serves a functional purpose.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is thrilled to announce the launch of the Redmi 12, the latest addition to the locally assembled smartphones from the #MakeInBangladesh project.

We believe that the Redmi 12 will become one of the most popular handsets with its state-of-the-art premium crystal glass design and will be loved by Xiaomi fans in the country."

Redmi 12 features a premium crystal glass back design that sets it apart from its competitors. Built with dust and water resistance, the Redmi 12 ensures a premium user experience for Xiaomi fans.

The Redmi 12 provides efficient performance as it is equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor.

Powered by the ARM Mali-G52 gaming GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device provides a fantastic gaming experience as well.

With an incredible 6.79" FHD+ DotDisplay with 2460 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Redmi 12 offers stunning performance and power efficiency.

The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12 offers seamless performance throughout the day. Moreover, the 18W fast charging on the latest Redmi Number Series entrant allows users to charge its battery in no time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft