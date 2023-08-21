Xiaomi launches crystal glass designed smartphone Redmi 12







The device will be available in three stylish colours - Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver from 20th August across authorised Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, says a press release.



The Redmi 12 boasts a luxurious crystal glass back design, setting a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment.

This design not only gives it a sleek and sophisticated look but also ensures durability and a premium feel in the hand. Beyond its sleek and sophisticated appearance, the design serves a functional purpose.



Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is thrilled to announce the launch of the Redmi 12, the latest addition to the locally assembled smartphones from the #MakeInBangladesh project.



We believe that the Redmi 12 will become one of the most popular handsets with its state-of-the-art premium crystal glass design and will be loved by Xiaomi fans in the country."



Redmi 12 features a premium crystal glass back design that sets it apart from its competitors. Built with dust and water resistance, the Redmi 12 ensures a premium user experience for Xiaomi fans.



The Redmi 12 provides efficient performance as it is equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor.



Powered by the ARM Mali-G52 gaming GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device provides a fantastic gaming experience as well.



With an incredible 6.79" FHD+ DotDisplay with 2460 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Redmi 12 offers stunning performance and power efficiency.



The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12 offers seamless performance throughout the day. Moreover, the 18W fast charging on the latest Redmi Number Series entrant allows users to charge its battery in no time.



Leading global technology brand Xiaomi proudly announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Redmi 12, combined with style and technology.The device will be available in three stylish colours - Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver from 20th August across authorised Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, says a press release.The Redmi 12 boasts a luxurious crystal glass back design, setting a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment.This design not only gives it a sleek and sophisticated look but also ensures durability and a premium feel in the hand. Beyond its sleek and sophisticated appearance, the design serves a functional purpose.Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is thrilled to announce the launch of the Redmi 12, the latest addition to the locally assembled smartphones from the #MakeInBangladesh project.We believe that the Redmi 12 will become one of the most popular handsets with its state-of-the-art premium crystal glass design and will be loved by Xiaomi fans in the country."Redmi 12 features a premium crystal glass back design that sets it apart from its competitors. Built with dust and water resistance, the Redmi 12 ensures a premium user experience for Xiaomi fans.The Redmi 12 provides efficient performance as it is equipped with a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor.Powered by the ARM Mali-G52 gaming GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, the device provides a fantastic gaming experience as well.With an incredible 6.79" FHD+ DotDisplay with 2460 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Redmi 12 offers stunning performance and power efficiency.The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi 12 offers seamless performance throughout the day. Moreover, the 18W fast charging on the latest Redmi Number Series entrant allows users to charge its battery in no time.