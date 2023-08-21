Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taskin Ahmed new Brand Ambassador of Turaag Active

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Taskin Ahmed new Brand Ambassador of Turaag Active

Taskin Ahmed new Brand Ambassador of Turaag Active

Celebrity cricketer Taskin Ahmed is set to be the next Brand Ambassador of Turaag Active, as he and the renowned activewear brand recently signed an agreement in this regard.

The signing ceremony took place at the Turaag Active head office, with the presence of Faiaz Rahman, Founder and Director of Turaag Active, and other senior officials from the organization.

A brand of Wave Riders, Turaag Active has been redefining the contemporary market for activewear by incorporating modern fashion technology, design and innovation.

It has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts, particularly among those from the younger generation, who give style and comfort an equal priority.

As a sportsman who is consistently striving to achieve a better physical and mental fitness, Taskin Ahmed genuinely adopts this very lifestyle and philosophy and therefore has been chosen by Turaag Active as the perfect face to represent the brand.

"We are thrilled to onboard Taskin Ahmed as our Brand Ambassador", said Faiaz Rahman, Founder & Director of Turaag Active. "He definitely shows the integrity to inspire many individuals to embrace an energetic and fashionable lifestyle that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality. And this is where Turaag Active's vision to infuse uniqueness perfectly merges.

Together, we aim to champion a new era of versatile and trendsetting activewear, motivating people to stay confident and fashion-forward", he added.

Following the partnership, Tasking Ahmed will take part in various marketing and promotional activities for Turaag Active from now onwards.

Find out Turaag Active's latest and exclusive collections with lucrative deals from the brand's official website, or visit its social media channel for more.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft