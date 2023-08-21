Video
Desun Hospital, Kolkata offers discount for FFs from BD

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Desun Hospital, Kolkata is providing angiogram services for the freedom fighters (FFs) and senior citizens of Bangladesh for 9,700 Indian rupees where the regular price is Rs. 15,000.

The benefit can be availed of until March 31, 2024, Sajal Dutta, Chairman and Managing Director of the Hospital said this in a statement.

The hospital, which is the largest in eastern India in terms of number of beds-750 bedded located in Kolkata's Kasba, allows freedom fighters to avail of the service by showing their passports and freedom fighter certificate, and senior citizens only by showing their passport.
 
At Desun Hospital, we offer comprehensive cardiac services (invasive and non-invasive), including interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery and cardiothoracic anesthesia all under one roof, by adopting a holistic approach and customized patient care where expert cardiologists and cardiac surgeons focus on the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cardiovascular and thoracic diseases.

"Our department continues to expand the capabilities and push the boundaries of interventional cardiovascular medicine and cardiothoracic surgery every day," the statement said.

With dedicated operating rooms, ICU, catheterization laboratory and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), 192 Slice Cardiac CT in emergency manned by skilled nurses, paramedics and specialists 24x7, we deliver and maintain treatment modalities at an international standard.

"At Desun Hospital we always aim to provide world-class treatment at an affordable cost. Heart disease is a serious illness effecting a large population every year, we aim to create awareness and early detection of such disease by providing facilities at an affordable cost.

Our Eminent Consultants, skilled paramedics & Nursing staff assures to provide the outmost care to every patient,"  Sajal Dutta added.


